Polish bank PKO says eurobond issue more likely in 2013
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2012

Polish bank PKO says eurobond issue more likely in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest bank, state-controlled PKO BP, plans to issue eurobonds worth “hundreds of millions of euros”, but this was more likely next year than in 2012, its deputy chief executive said on Friday.

“This year such an issue is not very likely. More likely we will make use of it next year,” Jakub Papierski told Reuters, adding the bank would tap the market this year only if conditions were very favourable.

“We are talking hundreds of millions of euros,” he added.

The lender has already made two foreign-currency debt issues this year, raising $1 billion and 500 million Swiss francs ($534.9 million). ($1 = 0.9349 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Jaroslaw Kowalski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
