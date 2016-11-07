FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Polish bank PKO says plans dividends in 2016-2020
#Financials
November 7, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 10 months ago

Polish bank PKO says plans dividends in 2016-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* Poland's biggest bank PKO BP's strategy for 2016-2020 assumes paying out dividends, the bank's Chief Executive Office Zbigniew Jagiello said on Monday.

* The bank had unveiled is new strategy last week, which assumes it will achieve a return-on-equity of above 10 percent by 2020 and that it will be able to pay dividends.

* Earlier on Monday, the state-run PKO beat expectations with a smaller than expected drop in third-quarter net profit, cushioned by the sale of its real estate assets. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
