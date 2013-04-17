FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish PKO proposed PLN 1.8/shr dividend, below state demands
April 17, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Polish PKO proposed PLN 1.8/shr dividend, below state demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s top lender PKO BP proposed on Monday a dividend payout of 2.25 billion zlotys ($718.3 million), or 1.80 zlotys per share, which accounts for 61 percent of its 2012 net profit and residual earnings from previous years.

The Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets, has said it expected the state-controlled bank to pay the maximum dividend allowed by the financial regulator, or 75 percent of its net profit. ($1 = 3.1323 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
