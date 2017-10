WARSAW, March 5 (Reuters) - PKO BP, Poland’s top lender, could see its profit fall this year to 3.4-3.5 billion zlotys ($1.09-$1.12 billion) from 3.8 billion in 2011 because of weaker economic growth, its deputy chief said on Monday.

“If the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grows by 3 percent than it would be difficult to improve our results,” Bartosz Drabikowski told reporters. “I would expect a profit lower by about 10 percentage points.” ($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)