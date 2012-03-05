UPDATE 1-Polish PKO BP 2011 net profit above expectations

(Adds analyst)

WARSAW, March 5 (Reuters) - PKO BP, Poland’s top lender, reported better-than-expected 18 percent rise in net earnings in 2011 thanks to stronger income in the final three months of the year.

The state-controlled bank said on Monday its profit rose to 3.81 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) compared to 3.76 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

This would put the fourth-quarter earnings at about 952 million zlotys, according to Reuters calculations, versus market consensus of 914 million.

“Unlike other banks, the good quality results were generated thanks to better-than-expected income,” said Dariusz Gorski, analyst at Bank Zachodni WBK.

The bank also said it would seek to hand back to its shareholders 40 percent of its 2011 earnings in the form of a dividend. ($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)