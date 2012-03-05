FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Polish PKO BP 2011 net profit above expectations
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Polish PKO BP 2011 net profit above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds analyst)

WARSAW, March 5 (Reuters) - PKO BP, Poland’s top lender, reported better-than-expected 18 percent rise in net earnings in 2011 thanks to stronger income in the final three months of the year.

The state-controlled bank said on Monday its profit rose to 3.81 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) compared to 3.76 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

This would put the fourth-quarter earnings at about 952 million zlotys, according to Reuters calculations, versus market consensus of 914 million.

“Unlike other banks, the good quality results were generated thanks to better-than-expected income,” said Dariusz Gorski, analyst at Bank Zachodni WBK.

The bank also said it would seek to hand back to its shareholders 40 percent of its 2011 earnings in the form of a dividend. ($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.