Polish PKO Q3 net down on slowing economy, as expected
November 12, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

Polish PKO Q3 net down on slowing economy, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - PKO BP, Poland’s top lender, reported an 9-percent drop in third-quarter earnings on Monday, as expected, after economic slowdown reduced demand for its products and raised the value of bad loans.

The state-controlled bank said its net profit stood at 921 million zlotys ($282 million) compared to 919 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank had warned results would worsen in the second half of the year because of Polish economy cooling after a long expansion that helped local bank earnings over the last several years. ($1 = 3.2702 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)

