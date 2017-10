WARSAW, March 5 (Reuters) - PKO BP, Poland’s top lender, reported better-than-expected 18 percent rise in net earnings in 2011 despite a slow down in the final three months after a strong performance in the first three quarters.

The state-controlled bank said on Monday its profit rose to 3.81 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) compared to 3.76 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)