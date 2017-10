WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - PKO, Poland’s largest lender, reported a 1-percent fall in 2012 earnings on Monday, as expected, because of an economic slowdown that increased its bad loan provisions and interest rate cuts that weighed on income.

The state-controlled bank said its net profit reached 3.75 billion zlotys ($1.18 billion), exactly as expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1823 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)