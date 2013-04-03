UPDATE 1-Polish lender PKO seeks acquisitions to grow in region

* Looking for takeover targets at home, in region

* Seeks to grow assets 4-5 pct

* Targets ROE of above 15 pct, Tier 1 above 11 pct (Adds CEO quote, details)

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - State-controlled Polish bank PKO BP is looking for deals as part of a new three-year strategy to strengthen its position as the country’s biggest lender and expand in the region, it said on Wednesday.

PKO has not made a significant acquisition since its listing in 2004 and has relied instead on growing its existing business and introducing new products.

Chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello said the strength of the bank’s capital position meant it could pursue growth opportunities, including takeovers.

“We will actively monitor the market for potential acquisition targets in Poland,” he added.

Earlier this year, Jagiello signalled PKO could be interested in smaller rival Bank Millennium, although sources close to the matter have told Reuters its Portuguese owner, Millennium bcp, is not looking to sell.

Local media has also speculated PKO could snap up the Polish unit of Sweden’s Nordea Bank.

Poland’s overcrowded financial sector is ripe for consolidation with several foreign parents expected to look for buyers for their Polish units to boost their capital positions, but deals have been rare.

Last year Spain’s Banco Santander, which beat out PKO BP to buy Bank Zachodni WBK, merged it with KBC’s Kredyt Bank to become Poland’s No. 3 lender.

Shares in PKO BP edged up 0.3 percent in morning trade.

The lender said it expected its assets, which stood at 193.5 billion zlotys, to grow by 4-5 percent annually through 2015.

PKO, which has a market capitalisation of 43.6 billion zlotys, wants to maintain a return-on-equity of above 15 percent and is targeting a cost-to-income ratio of below 45 percent.

It is also aiming to keep its Tier 1 capital ratio above 11 percent. Last year it stood at 12 percent. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Chris Borowski; Editing by Mark Potter)