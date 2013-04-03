Polish lender PKO targets alliances, takeovers in region

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - PKO BP, Poland’s largest lender, plans to pursue opportunities to expand in its home market and the region as part of its strategy for the next three years, it said on Wednesday.

“The bank will actively search for the possibilities of inorganic expansion in Poland and Central Europe through takeovers and alliances,” the state-controlled bank said in a statement.

PKO also said it targeted return-on-equity of above 15 percent and a cost-to-income ratio of below 45 percent. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)