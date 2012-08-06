FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish PKO H1 net up 6 pct as builder loans hurt
August 6, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Polish PKO H1 net up 6 pct as builder loans hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - PKO BP, Poland’s top lender, posted a 6 percent rise in first-half earnings on Monday, in line with forecasts, after provisions related to the country’s beleaguered construction sector weighed on its performance in the second quarter.

The bank said its net profit grew to 1.95 billion zlotys ($591.3 million). PKO did not break out its second quarter earnings, but according to Reuters calculations they fell 1 percent to 953 million compared to 942 million expected in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.2979 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)

