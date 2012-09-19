New Issue-PKO Finance AB sells $1 bln notes

Sept 19 (Reuters) - PKO Finance AB on Wednesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured loan participation notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PKO FINANCE AB AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.63 PCT MATURITY 09/26/2022 TYPE LPN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/26/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.63 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/26/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 285 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A