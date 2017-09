WARSAW, March 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest lender PKO BP reported on Monday a 20-percent fall in its 2015 net profit as bank guarantee and creditors’ support funds fees dented results.

The state-controlled lender said that its 2015 net profit fell to 2.6 billion zlotys ($660.84 million). Analysts had expected a fall to 2.53 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.9344 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kim Coghill)