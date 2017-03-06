FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 5 months ago

Polish bank PKO Q4 profit up 34 pct, below f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 6 (Reuters) - Poland's largest lender PKO BP on Monday reported a 34-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, helped by lower costs.

The bank reported a net profit of 593 million zloty ($146.17 million), slightly below analysts' expectation of 610 million.

In the last quarter of 2015, the bank's net profit was dragged down by a 338-million zloty fee it had to pay to bank guarantee funds following the collapse of a small bank near Warsaw.

For FY 2016, the state-run lender's net profit rose by 10 percent to 2.87 billion zloty. ($1 = 4.0569 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

