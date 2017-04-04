FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Poland's PKO expects single-digit 2017 profit growth - paper
April 4, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 5 months ago

Poland's PKO expects single-digit 2017 profit growth - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) -

* The CEO at Poland's biggest bank, state-run PKO BP , expects strong, single-digit growth in its 2017 profit, excluding one-off items, Rzeczpospolita quoted the lender's Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello as saying.

* "If nothing extraordinary happens, we should achieve a strong, single-digit growth of profit compared with last year, excluding one-offs," Jagiello said.

* In 2016, PKO BP net profit rose 10 percent to 2.87 billion zlotys ($721 million).

* Jagiello also said that banks' falling profitability, floating interest rates and FX loans were three major threats to banks and consequently, to the economy. ($1 = 3.9810 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Clarke)

