Poland's PKO expects single-digit 2017 profit growth - paper

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) -

* The CEO at Poland's biggest bank, state-run PKO BP , expects strong, single-digit growth in its 2017 profit, excluding one-off items, Rzeczpospolita quoted the lender's Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello as saying.

* "If nothing extraordinary happens, we should achieve a strong, single-digit growth of profit compared with last year, excluding one-offs," Jagiello said.

* In 2016, PKO BP net profit rose 10 percent to 2.87 billion zlotys ($721 million).

* Jagiello also said that banks' falling profitability, floating interest rates and FX loans were three major threats to banks and consequently, to the economy. ($1 = 3.9810 zlotys)