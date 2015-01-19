FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish bank PKO says Griffin to buy real estate arm Qualia
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 3 years ago

Polish bank PKO says Griffin to buy real estate arm Qualia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based Griffin Real Estate has signed a letter of intent to buy the Qualia Development real estate arm of PKO BP for an undisclosed sum, the Polish bank said on Monday.

The unit, which specialises in apartment buildings and condo hotels, is valued on PKO’s books at 317 million zlotys ($85.22 million).

In addition to Qualia, Griffin will buy two office buildings in Warsaw, PKO said, adding that the transaction would close around the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter.

$1 = 3.7198 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely

