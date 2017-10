WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - PKO BP, Poland’s top lender, expects results in the second half to be worse than in the first six months of the year because of an economic slowdown, although full-year figures should be roughly in line with 2011, its chief executive said.

The state-controlled lender posted a 6 percent rise in first-half earnings to 1.95 billion zlotys ($591.3 million). ($1 = 3.2979 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)