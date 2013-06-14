FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P places Polish PKO rating on CreditWatch negative
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 14, 2013 / 5:12 PM / 4 years ago

S&P places Polish PKO rating on CreditWatch negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 14 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Rating Services said on Friday it may downgrade the rating of Poland’s largest lender PKO BP due to its takeover of the local arm of Sweden’s Nordea, PKO said in a statement.

It said S&P saw the need to take into account the effect of the conclusion of the takeover on PKO’s capital position, adding that a possible rating downgrade should not be deeper than by one notch.

The $887 million purchase of Nordea was the first ever takeover by Poland’s state-owned PKO.

S&P currently has the bank’s long-term credit rating at A-. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.