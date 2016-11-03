FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Poland's PKO unveils new strategy, plans dividends
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

Poland's PKO unveils new strategy, plans dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP , unveiled on Thursday its new strategy, which assumes that the state-run lender will achieve a return-on-equity (ROE) of above 10 percent by 2020 and that it will be able to pay dividends.

PKO also said in its strategy for 2016-2020 that it plans to cut its cost-to-income (CI) ratio below 45 percent and maintain its cost of risk at the level of 75-85 basis points.

"(PKO plans to) effectively and rationally manage its capital adequacy so that the TCR (total capital ratio) and CET1 (common equity tier 1) are above the regulatory and supervisory minima, allowing it to pay out dividend," it also said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.