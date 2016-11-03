Poland's PKO unveils new strategy, plans dividends

WARSAW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP , unveiled on Thursday its new strategy, which assumes that the state-run lender will achieve a return-on-equity (ROE) of above 10 percent by 2020 and that it will be able to pay dividends.

PKO also said in its strategy for 2016-2020 that it plans to cut its cost-to-income (CI) ratio below 45 percent and maintain its cost of risk at the level of 75-85 basis points.

"(PKO plans to) effectively and rationally manage its capital adequacy so that the TCR (total capital ratio) and CET1 (common equity tier 1) are above the regulatory and supervisory minima, allowing it to pay out dividend," it also said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)