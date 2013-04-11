FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PKO eyes KBC's Czech unit CSOB, awaits Bank Millennium sale
April 11, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

PKO eyes KBC's Czech unit CSOB, awaits Bank Millennium sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WROCLAW, Poland, April 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.1 lender PKO BP is looking at the possible sale of Belgian KBC Groupe’s Czech unit CSOB as part of its regional expansion, PKO chief executive said on Thursday.

“We are limiting our interest with foreign markets to the geographically close region,” CEO Zbigniew Jagiello told reporters. “We are thinking about the Czech market and in this context we are thinking about the possible sale of CSOB by KBC.”

The CEO added he expected the sale of Polish Bank Millennium - for the time being disavowed by its Portuguese owner Millennium bcp - to return as a possible subject in the autumn.

Earlier on Thursday, Jagiello mentioned Swedish Nordea’s Polish unit Nordea Bank Polska as fitting for its local takeover policy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
