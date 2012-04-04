UPDATE 1-PKO BP adopts dividend policy meeting regulatory demands

* PKO BP says adopts ‘cautious’ long-term dividend policy

* To decide on dividend for 2011 at turn of April/May

* Policy to reflect demands from local regulator KNF (Adds details)

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s top bank PKO BP adopted what it called a “cautious” long-term dividend policy that would take into account its capital ratios as demanded by the country’s financial regulator KNF, the lender said on Wednesday.

The bank, whose dividend policy so far assumed paying 40 percent of standalone profit, also said it had not decided on the size of the dividend from 2011 profit so far.

“The management has not recommended a dividend for 2011 yet. As said earlier, it will be ready at the turn of April and May,” PKO BP spokeswoman Elzbieta Anders said.

PKO BP said it planned to recommend dividends whose size would let it keep its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) above 12 percent and its common equity tier 1 ratio above 9 percent, “while keeping an indispensable capital buffer.”

PKO BP group’s CAR stood at 12.37 percent at the end of 2011, while the bank’s standalone CAR stood at 11.93 percent.

KNF said in December it expected Polish banks to maintain CAR above 12 percent.

PKO BP paid a dividend of 1.98 zlotys per share from 2010 profit.

At 1510 GMT the bank’s shares were down 0.4 percent to 33.16 zlotys, versus a 1.7 percent decline in the country’s large-cap index WIG20. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)