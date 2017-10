WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s top bank PKO BP proposed a dividend payout of 1.27 zlotys per share, or a total of 1.59 billion zlotys ($491.6 million), it said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled lender earned 3.81 billion zlotys last year. ($1 = 3.2341 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)