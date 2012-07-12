FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Poland praises PKO's plan to take over Bank Pocztowy
July 12, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Poland praises PKO's plan to take over Bank Pocztowy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s top bank PKO BP is taking “a step in the right direction” in its attempts to buy small-tier rival Bank Pocztowy from the state-owned post Poczta Polska, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski, who oversees state assets, said on Thursday.

Daily Parkiet reported state-controlled PKO BP wants to buy 75 percent in Pocztowy as part of its strategic cooperation with Poczta Polska. PKO already controls 25 percent of the bank. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
