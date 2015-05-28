FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Poland's Tauron may bid for PKP Energetyka with insurer PZU-Rzeczpospolita
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland's Tauron may bid for PKP Energetyka with insurer PZU-Rzeczpospolita

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds PZU comment)

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - Tauron, Poland’s second-largest energy group, is considering submitting a final bid to buy smaller rival PKP Energetyka with insurer PZU as a partner, the Rzeczpospolita daily on Thursday quoted Tauron’s chief executive CEO as saying.

“We are inclined to choose PZU as a partner in submitting the bid for PKP Energetyka,” CEO Dariusz Lubera was quoted as saying.

Sources earlier told Reuters that state-controlled power firm Tauron had bid in a consortium with state-run PZU for financial back-up.

“PZU is interested in every big investment project which will secure an appropriate return for the shareholders at a proper safety level,” PZU spokesman Michal Witkowski said.

PKP Energetyka, owned by state railway group PKP, is Poland’s No.5 power company by energy sold and is the only Polish energy firm with a nationwide distribution network.

Its sale is expected to raise around 1 billion zlotys ($264.47 million), media reported.

The newspaper said the deadline to submit final bids was June 8.

A Tauron spokeswoman was not available for immediate comment.

$1 = 3.7812 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Stephen Coates and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.