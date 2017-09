WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will take at least a 5-percent stake in Polish PKP Cargo, the European Union’s No.2 railway freight company, during its flotation this month, the head of its parent company said.

“EBRD will take at least 5 percent of PKP Cargo’s capital,” Jakub Karnowski, the chief executive of state railway group PKP, told reporters.