FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bidders offer up to $399 mln for Polish railways' utility -paper
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Bidders offer up to $399 mln for Polish railways' utility -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 1 (Reuters) - Bidders are offering from 1.0 billion to 1.5 billion zlotys ($266 million to $399 million) for utility PKP Energetyka, a unit of Polish state railways group PKP, the Rzeczpospolita daily quoted unnamed sources as saying.

It said private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is ready to pay up to 1.5 billion zlotys, Polish energy firm Energa is bidding between 1.2-1.3 billion, while Energa’s local rival Tauron offers 1.0-1.1 billion.

Neither of the energy companies had any comment. CVC was not available for immediate comment.

According to Reuters sources, bidders have until next week to make their final offers for Poland’s No. 5 utility, with the top four, PGE, Tauron, Enea, and Energa, along with private equity firm EQT, in the running.

Last month, the head of Polish state railways group PKP told Reuters he expected to sell PKP Energetyka, the only Polish utility with a countrywide distribution network, by October.

$1 = 3.7556 zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.