TPG, Goldman-linked funds sell 9.8 million Ontex shares
December 3, 2014 / 5:17 PM / 3 years ago

TPG, Goldman-linked funds sell 9.8 million Ontex shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Funds advised by private equity firm TPG and Goldman Sachs are to sell around 9.8 million shares of diaper-maker Ontex Group, Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The placing, which will be done through an accelerated bookbuild, constitutes around 14.4 percent of Ontex’s issued share capital, the statement said.

The price of the shares will be agreed by the joint bookrunners, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch International and UBS and TPG investment vehicle Whitehaven.

It will be offered to institutional investors and will be launched immediately, the statement added.

Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Kirstin Ridley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
