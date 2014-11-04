UPDATE 1-Plains, Enterprise positioning for more condensate exports

(Adds details, background)

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Plains All American and Enterprise Products Partners are expanding condensate-gathering facilities in Texas on the heels of Enterprise’s U.S. government approval to export the very light form of crude once minimally processed.

The companies, both dominant pipeline players in Texas, said on Tuesday they would build a new gathering system connecting condensate-heavy Eagle Ford shale oil output in Karnes and Live Oak counties to their joint-venture terminal in Three Rivers.

They also will build a new 70-mile (113-km) pipeline from Three Rivers to Corpus Christi alongside their current joint-venture 350,000 barrels per day pipeline, which is being expanded to 470,000 bpd. Once the new infrastructure starts up in the third quarter next year, the entire system’s capacity will exceed 600,000 bpd, the companies said.

The system also will take flows from Plains’ 200,000 bpd Cactus pipeline, which is slated to move crude and condensate from McCamey, Texas, to Gardendale starting in April next year.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued rulings allowing Enterprise and Pioneer Natural Resources to export condensate that had been run through a stabilizer, which removes natural gas liquids and other contaminants.

Before that due to a nearly four-decade ban on crude oil exports, the industry thought crude needed more sophisticated processing to be an exportable product like gasoline or diesel fuel.

Last week Enterprise said demand for processed condensate was robust, and the company’s supply was sold out through year-end.

Plains operates an 80,000 bpd condensate stabilizer that is being expanded to 120,000 bpd in Gardendale, Texas, about 422 miles (679 km) northwest of Three Rivers. However, Howard Energy Partners last month started up a new 15,000 bpd condensate stabilizer in Live Oak County, where Plains and Enterprise aim to build part of their new condensate gathering system.

Last week Enterprise Chief Operating Officer Jim Teague told analysts during the company’s quarterly earnings call that the company may build its own stabilizer as well.

“We’ve got one heck of an initiative to identify processed condensate opportunities. If necessary, what the heck, we build a stabilizer ourselves,” Teague said.

Plains and Enterprise also aim by 2017 to build a new terminal in Corpus Christi with capacity to handle “a variety of ocean-going vessels.”

Enterprise already can export processed condensate from its berths in Texas City, Freeport and the Houston Ship Channel. The Corpus terminal will open another outlet for both companies.

Plains has declined to say whether the company is seeking a similar condensate export approval from the Commerce Department, but executives have said Plains was positioning itself to export the super-light crude. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Marguerita Choy)