CORRECTED-Plains' Flores to be paid no less than Freeport's top brass
December 6, 2012 / 11:00 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Plains' Flores to be paid no less than Freeport's top brass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes word in paragraph 3 to “deal” from “filing”)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Plains Exploration & Production Co Chief Executive James Flores will be paid no less in his new role as head of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Co’s oil and gas business than the salary of current Chief Executive Richard Adkerson or Chairman Jim Bob Moffett, according to a filing.

Freeport announced a deal on Wednesday to buy Plains as well as another oil and gas company, McMoRan Exploration Co, for $9 billion in a bold bid to diversify into the U.S. energy sector as copper’s prospects wane. [ID: nL1E8N52E3]

Flores has also agreed to take Freeport stock in exchange for his Plains restricted stock units that accelerate as a result of the de al. That payout of stock is currently worth more than $130 million. (Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Bernard Orr)

