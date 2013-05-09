FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport says Plains offer is "best and final"
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

Freeport says Plains offer is "best and final"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Thursday it does not plan to raise its offer for Plains Exploration & Production Co, calling the terms of the friendly deal “best and final.”

The comments follow news that proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co and ISS are both recommending that Plains’ shareholders vote down the deal, arguing that it undervalues the oil and gas company.

CR Intrinsic, a unit of high-profile hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, has said it plans to vote its 3.8 percent stake against the acquisition.

Freeport’s shares have fallen since the deal, part of a new push into the energy market, was announced, cutting down the value of its cash and stock offer.

Plains shareholders are set to vote on the deal on May 20.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.