Plains says Mississippian Lime pipeline online
August 6, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Plains says Mississippian Lime pipeline online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Plains All American LP said on Tuesday that its Mississippian Lime pipeline project started up on Aug 1, and an extension remains on track to start up in the fourth quarter this year.

The Lyssy, Texas connection to the company’s Eagle Ford pipeline project will be operational in September, Chief Financial Officer Harry Pefanis told analysts during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Pefanis also said the company’s crude-by-rail projects in Tampa, Colorado, and Yorktown, Virginia, would be in service in October.

