FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alberta charges Plains Midstream Canada over 2011 oil spill
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2013 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Alberta charges Plains Midstream Canada over 2011 oil spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - The Alberta government charged Plains All American Pipeline LP’s Canadian unit for the Rainbow oil spill two year ago, one of the worst oil spills in the province’s history.

The spill on the Rainbow pipeline released 28,000 barrels of crude oil in a wilderness area near the northern Alberta native community of Little Buffalo.

Plains Midstream Canada faces three charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, including failing to repair and remedy the effects of the leak. ()

Employees of the Canadian unit disregarded leak alarms and restarted a ruptured oil pipeline, a report issued in February by the province’s pipeline regulator found.

Alberta’s Energy Resources Conservation Board issued four “high-risk enforcement actions” in February against Plains Midstream Canada as it wrapped up an investigation into the pipeline breach in April 2011. There were no further penalties from the board, which can only levy minor fines.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.