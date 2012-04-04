FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Plains sees strong first quarter
April 4, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Plains sees strong first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP said it expects to outperform its first-quarter earnings expectations, helped by strong demand for crude transportation.

The Houston-based midstream oil company expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to exceed the midpoint of its outlook range of $380 million to $420 million by 15 to 20 percent.

“This expected level of performance is driven by strong fundamentals, generally favorable market conditions and solid execution in all three business segments,” the company said.

Plains All American is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil and refined products.

The company owns and runs a network of about 16,000 miles of liquids pipelines, about 90 million barrels of liquids storage capacity and handles over 3 million barrels of physical product daily.

