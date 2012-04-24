FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Plains E&P sells $750 mln notes
April 24, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Plains E&P sells $750 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Plains Exploration & Production Co
 on Tuesday sold $750 million of senior notes, said
market sources.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million. 	
    JP Morgan, Barclays Capital, BMO Capital, Scotiabank, and
Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: PLAINS E&P	
	
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 6.125 PCT   MATURITY    06/15/2019	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/15/2012	
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/27/2012	
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 479 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

