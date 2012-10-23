FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Plains Exploration sells $3 billion of senior notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Plains Exploration sells $3 billion of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Plains Exploration & Production Co
 sold $3 billion of senior notes in two parts on Tuesday,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $2.25 billion. 
    J.P Morgan, Barclays Capital, Bank of Montreal, Citigroup
and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: PLAINS EXPLORATION
 
TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 6.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  10/26/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 509 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 6.875 PCT   MATURITY    02/15/2023   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/26/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 516 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.