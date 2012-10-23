New Issue-Plains Exploration sells $3 billion of senior notes

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Plains Exploration & Production Co sold $3 billion of senior notes in two parts on Tuesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $2.25 billion. J.P Morgan, Barclays Capital, Bank of Montreal, Citigroup and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PLAINS EXPLORATION TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/26/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 509 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/26/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 516 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS