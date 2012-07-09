UPDATE 1-Plains Exploration's sales volumes rise

* Q2 daily sales volumes 98,000 boe/d vs 87,900 boe/d in Q1

* Expects pre-tax gain of $220 mln in Q2

July 9 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Plains Exploration & Production Co’s second-quarter sales volumes rose 12 percent from the first quarter, helped by an increase in oil output.

Daily sales volumes in the quarter ended June 30 averaged about 98,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, compared with 87,900 boe per day in the first quarter.

Daily oil sales volumes increased 17 percent, the company said in a statement.

Plains, which operates in California, Texas, Louisiana, and the Gulf of Mexico, said oil and natural gas liquids made up about 61 percent of total volumes, while natural gas comprised 39 percent.

The Houston, Texas-based company expects to record about $220 million in pre-tax gains in the quarter related to an accounting practice.

The company’s shares, which have shed about 13 percent in the past three months, closed at $36.86 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.