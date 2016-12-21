By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Texas plans to block about $3
million in Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood operations in
the state, a legal document obtained on Wednesday showed, a move
the reproductive healthcare group said could affect nearly
11,000 low-income people.
Planned Parenthood said it would seek court help to block
the funding halt, which would cut cancer screenings, birth
control, HIV testing and other programs.
Planned Parenthood gets about $500 million annually in
federal funds, largely in reimbursements through Medicaid, which
provides health coverage to millions of low-income Americans.
Texas and several other Republican-controlled states have
tried to cut the organization's funding after an anti-abortion
group released videos last year that it said showed officials
from Planned Parenthood negotiating prices for fetal tissues
from abortions it performs.
Texas sent a notice to Planned Parenthood in the state on
Tuesday to alert it of the funding cut, the document showed,
saying the basis of the termination was the videos.
Planned Parenthood has denied wrongdoing, saying the videos
were heavily edited and it does not profit from fetal tissue
donation. It has challenged similar defunding efforts in other
states, calling them politically motivated.
It added that previous funding cuts in Texas have had
devastating effects on healthcare for poor residents and the
state rarely fills the void for lost services.
"Texas is a cautionary tale for the rest of the nation,"
Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood Action Fund's president,
said in a statement. "With this action, the state is doubling
down on reckless policies that have been absolutely devastating
for women."
Republican President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to
defund Planned Parenthood, and at least 14 states have tried to
pass legislation or taken administration action to prevent the
organization from receiving federal Title X funding.
The state investigated Planned Parenthood over the videos
and a grand jury in January cleared it of any wrongdoing.
The state took no further criminal action against Planned
Parenthood after that but has repeated its accusations that the
abortion provider may have violated state law.
"Governor Abbott has made clear that Texas will not
subsidize an organization that admits a willingness to alter an
abortion procedure in order to profit off the harvesting of baby
body parts," his office said in a statement on Wednesday.
Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of the Planned
Parenthood Action Fund, said politicians in Texas "are once
again recycling these false accusations, regardless of how many
women they hurt in the process."
Planned Parenthood has 34 health centers in Texas, serving
more than 120,000 patients, 11,000 of whom are Medicaid
patients, it said.