Sept 1 (Reuters) - Plan Optik AG : * Says H1 revenue fell slightly by approximately 18% to EUR 3.9 million

(prior-year period 4.61 million EUR) * Says H1 total output reached EUR 4.04 million (previous year: EUR 4.73

million) * Says H1 EBIT -93 thousand (year ago 417 thousand) and EBITDA 250 thousand

(year ago 773 thousand) * Sees H2 slight recovery for parent company and positive result from two

subsidiaries