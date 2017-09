Sept 30 (Reuters) - Plan Optik AG : * Says H1 revenue of 3.90 million euros (H1 2013: 4.61 million euros) * Says H1 net loss of 94,000 euros (H1 2013: profit of 327,000 euros) * Says expects revenue and earnings to increase significantly not sooner than by mid-2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage