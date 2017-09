Dec 29 (Reuters) - Plaspak Kimya :

* Establishes subsidiary in Geneva with 100,000 Swiss francs($101,276) capital

* Holds 100 pct stake in established subsidiary Plaschem Trading SA

* Says its unit Plaschem Trading SA starts to operate in 2015

* Sees its unit Plaschem Trading FY 2015 turnover $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9874 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)