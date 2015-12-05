FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charging for plastic bags in England cuts use by 78 percent - Tesco
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
December 5, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Charging for plastic bags in England cuts use by 78 percent - Tesco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A discarded carrier bag is seen in a shopping trolley outside a Tesco supermarket in London January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - A 5 pence charge levied on plastic carrier bags has resulted in a 78 percent reduction in the number taken home by shoppers in England, Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket said on Saturday.

The British government introduced the bag charge for England in October with the aim of cutting the number of plastic bags taken from shops and improving the environment.

Charges had already been introduced in Wales and Scotland.

“We knew the government’s bag charge would encourage our customers to use fewer plastic bags and it’s clearly had a huge impact,” said Tesco, which has a 28 percent share of Britain’s grocery market.

Money raised from the levy is going to charitable causes.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.