Charging for plastic bags in England cuts use by 78 pct -Tesco

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A 5 pence charge levied on plastic carrier bags has resulted in a 78 percent reduction in the number taken home by shoppers in England, Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket said on Saturday.

The British government introduced the bag charge for England in October with the aim of cutting the number of plastic bags taken from shops and improving the environment.

Charges had already been introduced in Wales and Scotland.

“We knew the government’s bag charge would encourage our customers to use fewer plastic bags and it’s clearly had a huge impact,” said Tesco, which has a 28 percent share of Britain’s grocery market.

Money raised from the levy is going to charitable causes.