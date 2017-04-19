Plastic Omnium aims to double its revenue in China by 2021

April 19 (Reuters) - Automotive exteriors and fuel systems group Plastic Omnium said on Wednesday that it aims to double its revenue in China to 1.3 billion euros in 2021.

The company, which will be exhibiting at the Auto Shanghai trade show this month, said it aims for market share of 26 percent in bumpers and 16 percent in fuel systems in 2021 in China.

"At this rate, Plastic Omnium will grow much faster than Chinese automotive production, which is set to hit the 30 million vehicle mark in 2021, up from 26 million in 2016," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)