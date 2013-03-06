FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plastic Omnium to close bumper manufacturing plant in Belgium
March 6, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

Plastic Omnium to close bumper manufacturing plant in Belgium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - French car-parts supplier Plastic Omnium said on Wednesday it planned to close its Belgian bumper manufacturing plant this summer in response to shrinking car sales in Europe.

Production volumes at the plant, which employs 123 people, have dropped by more than half since 2007, the company said in a statement.

The fuel-tank manufacturing unit on the same site in Herentals, Belgium, will not be affected by the plans, Plastic Omnium added.

Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb

