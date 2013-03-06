Plastic Omnium to close bumper manufacturing plant in Belgium

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - French car-parts supplier Plastic Omnium said on Wednesday it planned to close its Belgian bumper manufacturing plant this summer in response to shrinking car sales in Europe.

Production volumes at the plant, which employs 123 people, have dropped by more than half since 2007, the company said in a statement.

The fuel-tank manufacturing unit on the same site in Herentals, Belgium, will not be affected by the plans, Plastic Omnium added.