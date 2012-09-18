FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plastic Omnium to build third factory in Russia
September 18, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Plastic Omnium to build third factory in Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - French car parts supplier Plastic Omnium said on Tuesday it was to build a factory in Saint Petersburg, its third in Russia, to meet growing demand.

The factory will be built next year by its 51 percent-owned joint venture, Inergy, launched in April with DSK, Russia’s leading fuel systems manufacturer.

Inergy, which makes fuel systems in Russia for Renault Dacia and supplies Avtovaz, recently won contracts with Ford, General Motors and Nissan.

By 2015, Inergy expects to make more than a million fuel tanks in Russia, giving it 40 percent of the local market.

In India, where it co-owns a bumpers factory in Pune which supplies GM, Mahindra & Mahindra and Volkswagen, Plastic Omnium said it had gained full control of the joint venture after buying the 40 percent held by Varroc.

The company now hopes to double the percentage of its sales in the BRICS (Brasil, Russia, India and China) to 20 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Dan Lalor) (alice.cannet@thomsonreuters.com)

