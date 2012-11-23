FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Parts maker Plastic Omnium to cut German output
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 23, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

Parts maker Plastic Omnium to cut German output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French plastic processing group Plastic Omnium is to cut its German output by halting the production of auto bumpers, which employs 200 staff, the company said on Friday.

Blaming a shrinking car market in Europe and automakers’ own strategic decisions, Plastic Omnium said it had begun talks with staff representatives to cut bumpers from its Eisenach-Thuringia factory, which also makes fuel tanks and systems.

Majority held by the wealthy Burelle family, Plastic Omnium has been offsetting economic headwinds in Europe by developing production in the Americas, China and India. It has a market capitalisation of 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

$1 = 0.7761 euros Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.