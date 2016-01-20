Johnson Matthey lifts forecast for 2015 platinum market deficit

* JM lifts view of 2015 platinum market deficit to 702,000 oz

* Autocat maker cuts expected shortfall in palladium market

* Both metals seen in deficit in 2016, but price impact muted

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey has lifted its estimate of last year’s platinum market deficit after a surge in Japanese bar investment late in the year, though it cut its expectations for the palladium market shortfall.

Speaking at ETF Securities’ annual investment conference on Wednesday, JM’s general manager for market research Peter Duncan said he expected deficits for both metals to persist this year, although he admitted this may have little impact on prices.

Duncan said the metals, currently languishing near multi-year lows, had been hurt by dollar strength, a slowdown in major metals consumer China, and a loss of investor interest.

Platinum hit its weakest in more than seven years on Wednesday at $812.09 an ounce, while palladium reached a 5-1/2 year low earlier this month at $449.55.

“Our view is that we don’t really see much change from current price levels in the next few months,” he said on the sidelines of the conference. “We continue to be surprised by the lack of price response.”

The company has lifted its estimate for last year’s platinum market deficit to 702,000 ounces from 652,000 ounces in November, he said in an earlier presentation, citing both an upswing in investment and a 13 percent drop in recycling.

It cut its expected palladium market deficit to 231,000 ounces from 427,000 ounces in November, he said, after a sharp rise in outflows from palladium-backed exchange-traded funds in South Africa. Palladium ETFs, which issue securities backed by physical stocks of metal, saw large inflows in 2014.

“Eleven tonnes came out of palladium ETFs in South Africa in the last quarter of last year, and that’s a swing of nearly 50 tonnes (from) positive investment in 2014,” he said. “In the absence of a large physical bar market like the one we have for platinum in Japan, ETFs really dominate the physical investment scene for palladium.”

Duncan said that despite an expected rise in platinum supply from recycling and marginally lower investment next year, “we do still expect the platinum market to post a fifth consecutive year of fundamental deficit in 2016”, with industrial demand holding firm and little change expected in South African supply.

It also forecasts a growing deficit in the palladium market, with autocatalyst demand rising and investment less negative than in 2015. (Editing by Susan Fenton)