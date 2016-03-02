Platinum market deficit set to shrink in 2016 -WPIC

* Platinum market shortfall seen at 135,000 oz in 2016 * Above-ground stocks seen easing to 2.18 mln oz this year * GRAPHIC-Gold/platinum ratio: link.reuters.com/xez92s By Jan Harvey LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The platinum market deficit is expected to shrink for a second year in 2016, the World Platinum Investment Council said on Wednesday, as a rebound in supply of recycled metal and falling investment outstrip rising jewellery and automotive demand. The WPIC, which produces quarterly research on the platinum market in conjunction with SFA (Oxford), predicts a deficit of 135,000 ounces this year, down from 380,000 ounces in 2015. Another shortfall will cut above-ground stocks of the white metal - excluding those held by exchange-traded funds, by exchanges, or as working inventories within the supply chain - to 2.18 million ounces, it said, from 2.315 million in 2015. Selling of those stocks, which stood at more than 4 million in 2011, has been a major factor depressing platinum prices over the last four years, the WPIC's director of research, Trevor Raymond, said. "At the moment, the owners of these stocks probably bought them at closer to market (value), and therefore are less likely sellers," he said. "If they're not selling, there is less supply, which starts to make any deficit quite a concern for industrial users and manufacturers of product." Refined production will fall 1 percent this year after surging by 24 percent last year, the WPIC predicted, but supply of recycled metal is set to jump 14 percent to 1.96 million ounces, equivalent to about a quarter of total supply. Overall supply is expected to rise 3 percent. Total demand is forecast to be flat, as a 50 percent drop in investment - which surged by three-quarters last year, largely on the back of strong bar demand from Japanese investors late in the year - balances a slight rise in the much larger jewellery and automotive demand segments. Platinum is chiefly used by the car industry as an element in catalytic converters, as well as as a jewellery metal. From a price perspective, the white metal has come under heavy pressure in spite of years of deficit, falling to seven-year lows in January at $806.31 an ounce. Prices suffered from weakness in precious metals bellwether gold, and from perceptions that above-ground platinum supply was plentiful. "We believe the decline in the platinum price that commenced in 2011 was driven largely by sales from investors' vaulted holdings," the WPIC said in the report. "However, the current price is being set by momentum and short-term traders, with a tightened correlation between the gold and platinum prices." Platinum has risen 5 percent so far this year, tracking a sharp rally in gold prices. PLATINUM MARKET ('000 OZ)* SUPPLY 2014 2015 2016f Refined production 4,880 6,040 5,970 - South Africa 3,115 4,390 4,310 - Zimbabwe 405 385 430 - North America 400 395 390 - Russia 740 715 675 - Other 220 155 165 Rise/fall in producer inventory 350 60 100 Total mine supply 5,230 6,100 6,070 Recycling 2,040 1,725 1,960 - Autocatalyst 1,255 1,190 1,360 - Jewellery 775 530 595 - Industrial 10 5 5 TOTAL 7,270 7,825 8,030 DEMAND 2014 2015 2016f Automotive 3,290 3,455 3,545 Jewellery 3,000 2,880 2,920 Industrial 1,555 1,610 1,570 Investment 150 260 130 TOTAL 7,995 8,205 8,165 Surplus/(Deficit) (725) (380) (135) Above-ground stocks 2,695 2,315 2,180 * Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q4 2015 (Editing by Susan Fenton)