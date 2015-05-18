FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PLATINUM WEEK-Recycling from cars heads for record despite low prices
May 18, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

PLATINUM WEEK-Recycling from cars heads for record despite low prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Platinum autocatalyst recycling could top 1 mln oz

* Impact of lower prices on recycling only temporary

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The volume of recycled platinum returning to the market is forecast to hit a record high this year even as prices languish, as the amount in each car scrapped climbs and processing facilities grow more efficient.

That will prove a further drag on prices, which are down 5 percent this year, a third consecutive annual fall.

Autocatalyst recyling has shown signs of price sensitivity, reaching nearly 1 million ounces in 2008 when platinum hit record highs, before falling more than 20 percent the following year after the global financial crisis.

However, in the longer term, other factors will drive volumes higher even if prices are weak, recyclers say.

“If the price is low, you do get an element of hoarding,” Peter Duncan, general manager of market research at Johnson Matthey, said. “But in the end, the amount of catalyst that’s scrapped is inevitably a function of how many cars are scrapped. More vehicles are being scrapped, and loadings are going up.”

Loading refers to the volume of platinum contained in each catalyst.

“Taking Europe as an example, diesel cars being scrapped now for the first time typically have platinum catalysts, which five years ago they wouldn’t have done,” Duncan said.

GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters say the volume of recycled metal from autocatalysts returning to market will climb another 10 percent this year, after increasing for five straight years to 2014, to reach record levels above 1 million ounces.

Cars being scrapped in 2015 would generally have been manufactured in the years following 2000, when the Euro 3 emission standard, which saw carmakers introduce platinum diesel oxodation catalysts to clean engine fumes, was introduced.

North America is still the source of most platinum recycled from catalysts, although consumers there tend to favour gasoline-powered cars, which use a heavier loading of palladium in their catalysts.

Recycled platinum supply from North America is expected to keep growing as the loading of platinum per vehicle ticks higher in the years to come.

“There’s a lot of platinum that was put into cars after 2001, when palladium went to $1,100 an ounce,” said Patrick Magilligan of Pennsylvania-based recycler A-1 Specialized Services & Supplies.

“We’ll start to see some of that coming out now in the next few years, as we get 12-14 years from that date, (the typical life-span of a car).”

“On a supply/demand basis, higher recycling will of course be negative for prices,” Mitsui analyst David Jollie said. “At the moment, sentiment on platinum is bearish, so any story that backs that up will just intensify that bearishness.” (Editing by William Hardy)

