Platinum market deficit seen shrinking to 235,000 oz in 2015 -WPIC
March 11, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Platinum market deficit seen shrinking to 235,000 oz in 2015 -WPIC

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* S. African platinum output seen up 30 pct in 2015
    * Available stocks to fall by 8 pct at 2.5m oz
    * Autocatalyst, jewellery demand likely to rise
    * Investment demand seen down 63 pct versus 2014

    By Clara Denina 
    LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - The platinum market is expected
to be in deficit of 235,000 ounces this year, a report by the
World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) estimated on Wednesday,
down 66 percent from 2014 levels, on stronger mining and
recycling supply growth.
    Above-ground stocks of the metal that have prevented prices
from benefiting from a tight market are forecast to have
declined 20 percent in 2014 and are expected to drop a further 8
percent this year. Platinum prices fell 12 percent in
2014 and are now at their lowest since 2009 around $1,140 an
ounce, despite heading for a fourth straight annual deficit.
    Industry-funded WPIC, which commissioned the report from the
consultancy SFA (Oxford), estimated above-ground platinum
inventories, excluding exchange-traded funds, metal held by
exchanges, and industry working inventories, at 2.53 million
ounces at the year-end.
    Mined platinum output from South Africa, the source of
three-quarters of mined supply of the metal, is forecast to rise
31 percent this year. The world's largest platinum miners,
crippled by a five-month stoppage in 2014, are seen ramping up
refined production to above 4 million ounces this year.
    Overall platinum supply is forecast to rise 10 percent to
7.965 million ounces this year.
    Demand is expected to increase by a modest 3 percent,
largely on the back of a drop in investment and lacklustre
growth in the two largest sectors - offtake by jewellers, and
buying by carmakers, who use the metal in catalytic converters. 
    Platinum investment volumes are seen declining 63 percent to
50,000 ounces this year, after an 85-percent drop in 2014. 
    Autocatalyst demand, chiefly from the makers of
diesel-engined vehicles in Europe, is expected to rise by 4
percent, the WPIC said.
    "The growth in platinum demand from the European automotive
sector will be higher in 2015, because there will be more cars
and the loadings are higher,"  WPIC director of research Trevor
Raymond said, referring to tightening European legislation on
exhaust emissions.
    Jewellery demand should rise 3 percent this year. Jewellery
buying from China, which accounts for two-thirds of the global
platinum jewellery market, fell by 1.3 percent in 2014, as the
sharp drop in prices led to a reduction of inventories held
rather than a rush to stock up. 
    Chinese jewellery growth will remain flat in 2015, Raymond
said.

  PLATINUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND ('000 OZ)
                                                         
                                            F2015   E2014
 SUPPLY                                                  
 Mine supply                                             
 - South Africa                             4,005   3,070
 - Zimbabwe                                   420     400
 - North America                              385     390
 - Russia                                     690     740
 - Other                                      210     215
 -Rise/fall in producer inventory              90     385
 Recycling                                               
 - Autocatalyst                             1,435   1,240
 - Jewellery                                  725     775
 - Industrial                                   5      10
                                                         
 Total supply                               7,965   7,225
 DEMAND                                                  
 Automotive                                 3,370   3,245
 Jewellery                                  3,085   2,990
 Industrial                                 1,695   1,555
 Investment                                    50     135
                                                         
 Total demand                               8,200   7,925
                                                         
 Balance                                     -235    -700
                                                         
 Above-ground stocks                        2,530   2,765
 Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly,
Q4 2014

 (Editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
